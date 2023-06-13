Bill That Would Allow Representation For People Facing Eviction Passes House

DELAWARE- A bill that would guarantee representation for those facing eviction passed the house.
The bill would also require landlords to notify tenants that they have a right to representation.
Toni Short with Lighthouse For Broken Wings helps find people a place to stay . She says the current system isn't fair for the people she helps.
"A lot of them don't know the legal system, unfortunately.," she said. "They don't know they have rights because they never was told. A lot of them don't read the law books and understand their landlord tenants rules."
Chrissy Steele, president of the Delaware Association of REALTORS, said the organization has worked closely with the bill's sponsors to make sure it does not infringe on property owner's rights.
"We want to make sure that the eviction process could not be delayed in cases where there is just cause," she told WRDE over the phone. "Real estate agents often represent the landlords, but we are not attorneys. We’re familiar, to an extent, with the JP court process, but our representation does not rise to that of a lawyer. Everyone deserves good representation – tenants and landlords alike. We believe the bill, as written now, better accomplishes that."
This bill would take effect immediately if signed into law.