Bill that would change the rules for medical marijuana access makes its way through Dover

DELAWARE- A bill that was allow more access to medical marijuana is out of committee in Dover.
House Bill 285 would make multiple changes to the state's current rules.
Currently, patients must have a severe health condition in order to qualify for a medical card. This bill would let that decision fall on the doctors and allow them to prescribe medical marijuana as they see fit.
The bill would also allow patients 65 and older to to self-certify their qualification for a medical marijuana identification card without the need for the approval from a doctor. Furthermore, medical cards would be distributed with 1-, 2-, or 3-year expiration date.
Adam Goers, senior vice president of the Cannabist Company, says this is a long needed change.
"Doctors should be able to recommend cannabis for any condition that they see fit," he said. "Just like a doctor can prescribe a medicine for any condition that they see fit. So I think that's a really important change that's going to improve access."
The bill was approved by the House Health and Human Development committee, and will now need for approvals from the House and Senate before it can get the governor's signature.