DOVER, Del.- A new bipartisan bill seeks to give Delaware military veterans additional assistance to get the benefits they have earned.
House Bill 399 proposes to create the Delaware Department of Veterans Affairs, led by a cabinet-level secretary. State Rep. Jeff Hilovsky, from the Oak Orchard area, is one of the prime sponsors and says this is critical for local heroes.
“In other states, about 30 percent of all veterans receive some disability payment. In Delaware, it’s 22 percent," he says. "That difference translates into tens of millions of lost dollars that could be used to improve the lives of our veterans.”
Under the bill, the current Commission on Veterans Affairs would be integrated into the new department. A release from Delaware House Republicans states this 15-member group, consisting of volunteer members representing each branch of the military, works closely with veterans to identify and address pressing issues.
Rep. Hilovsky highlighted one critical issue: the Delaware Veterans Home. According to Hilovsky, due to inadequate staffing, the facility is operating at only 50 percent capacity.
“They are not paying competitive wages and can’t attract and retain the people they need,” he said. “If we had a Secretary of Veterans Affairs, that person would have a seat at the table to raise awareness and get this the consideration it deserves. Not only that, but a cabinet-level secretary will have access to information and resources the commission lacks and will have the ability to make decisions and act. That will have a huge impact on outcomes for veterans.”
The Office of the Controller General estimates that creating the Delaware Department of Veterans Affairs will cost taxpayers a little over $1 million annually.
Supporters of the bill include more than a third of all state lawmakers sponsoring or co-sponsoring the measure. Despite being introduced late in the legislative session, the sponsors of HB 399 are optimistic about the bill’s prospects of passing through both chambers of the General Assembly before the session ends on June 30.