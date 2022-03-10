Potential impact to reproductive rights in Maryland and Delaware.
In Maryland House Bill 1171 second reading passed Wednesday which would leave its fate up to voters during November's election.
The bill introduced by Speaker Adrienne Jones would further protect reproduction rights by proposing an amendment to the Maryland constitution.
Jones said via Facebook that "A woman's right to make her own decisions for her own body should never be bargained for or chipped away at. I was proud to testify in support of #HB1171 to protect reproductive liberty and enshrine it in Maryland's constitution."
Some state leaders expressed concerns on how broad the bill is and wish there were other priorities being proposed into law.
"It's so broadly written that it will allow abortion almost at any time. I do not understand why we are moving forward with a proposed constitutional amendment when Maryland already has one of the highest abortion rates in the country," said Senator Mary Beth Carozza.
However Planned Parenthood of Maryland says its patients support this bill.
"To our patients this is not a controversy. To our patients this is a matter of equity, and this is a matter of access to care, and this a matter of health care which is a human right," explained Karen Nelson, the President & CEO of Planned Parenthood of Maryland.
In Delaware House Bill 320 was announced Wednesday which would allow physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses to prescribe medication for the termination of pregnancy including Mifeprex, Mifepristone, and Misoprostol.
Pro-life advocates believe this is happening for lucrative reasons.
"The abortion industry is saying 'we don't have enough providers' so because the doctors won't do it we want to authorize, we want the state to license, lower level health care workers and even non-medical workers to perform or provide abortion," said Laura Bogley, the Director of Legislation with Maryland Right to Life.
Representative Debra Heffernan said:
"It's time to remove the burdensome regulations that prohibit qualified medical professionals from delivering the type of care that is well within their scope of practice, and that's exactly what we're doing with HB 320,"
Bills that could change reproductive rights no matter what side.
The Maryland Right To Life is hosting a march Thursday evening in Annapolis in opposition to House Bill 1171. In Delaware a committee hearing takes place within twelve legislative days.