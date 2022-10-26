SEAFORD, Del.- Since 2020, the Bioenergy Innovation Center has sold about 30,000 tons of organic compost each year.
But now the center is looking to use new technology to power homes and provide compost to farmers.
The process is called anaerobic digestion in which the innovation center would take chicken litter and waste and break it down into gas and compost.
But there is pushback from environmentalists and community members.
"Farmers would spread that waste on Delaware's fields," Delaware Organizer at Food & Water Watch Greg Layton said. "From there it would pollute our rivers, bays, and drinking water just as poultry waste does now."
But Bioenergy Devco says the facility will actually help lessen air and water pollution
Victor Urquiza surveyed the nearby communities and said neighbors wrote letters saying they aren't convinced.
"Not only am I tired of the smell, but I am concerned about the threat this waste plant brings to my community's air and water," one community member wrote.
Bioenergy says the expansion will help the economy and the environment. But all the debate is just that for now.
In order for the facility to be expanded, DNREC would need to approve permits for building the digestion system, generators and air pollution control equipment, and a wastewater pretreatment system.