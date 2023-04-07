Alyssa Baker joined the WRDE team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia.
Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. At this internship, she received hands-on experience that provided her with knowledge she found meaningful and a passion for producing that she was eager to bring to WRDE.
Also while pursuing her degree, Alyssa served as the president of the National Association of Black Journalists and was a field reporter for West Chester Weekly, the campus news outlet. One thing she greatly enjoyed about her time in college was joining the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.
Alyssa is very family-oriented and enjoys spending time with her family, including her younger brother who looks up to her. In her free time, she likes listening to podcasts, working out, and trying new restaurants. In the future, she hopes to travel more.
Alyssa can be reached at abaker@wrde.com.