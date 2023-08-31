Amanda Flynn joined the CoastTV News team as a producer in August 2023. She primarily works on the 5 p.m. newscast.
Amanda graduated from Penn State University with a degree in digital and print journalism and a minor in digital media trends and analytics. She participated in student-run media outlets, most recently with VALLEY Magazine as editor-in-chief. Amanda was also part of an international reporting program, in which she had the opportunity to travel to Scotland to report on environmental issues affecting the country's marine life. Throughout her involvement, she gained her passion for storytelling and connecting with others.
Outside of work, Amanda's interests include traveling, watching Formula 1 races and visiting her family and friends in Pennsylvania.
Amanda can be reached at aflynn@wrde.com.