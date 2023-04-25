Ben is a digital producer for WRDE. He writes articles for our website, posts to our social media accounts, and assists with writing scripts for our 5 and 6 p.m. evening newscasts. He has written several hundred articles that cover a wide range of topics, including breaking news.
Ben was born in Okinawa, Japan, and was raised in Anchorage, Ala. Before taking on his current role, he began at WRDE as an intern while pursuing his communications degree at the University of Delaware. In his free time, Ben likes to do creative writing and screenwriting.
Ben can be reached at brothstein@wrde.com.