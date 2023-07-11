Eleisa Weber Headshot 2023
Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.
 
At Rutgers University, Eleisa interned with RVision, which is the live production department at Rutgers Athletics, as a Production Intern. Eleisa was very involved with the Rutgers community, where she worked for the Rutgers University Undergraduate Admissions Office, as a Scarlet Ambassador and was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. 
 
Moving to Delaware from New Jersey, Eleisa is excited to learn more about Delmarva as she begins her broadcasting career with CoastTV. 

