John joined the WRDE team in October 2022 as a photographer. He shoots video to support the station's visual storytelling goals both independently and with reporters. He also edits video and interviews and has a drone pilot certification.
John graduated from Wilmington University in May of 2020 with a bachelor's degree in digital filmmaking. While there, he worked as an intern and eventually a video producer for the New Castle County government. Afterwards, he freelanced in real estate photography.
Though originally from Middletown, John has grown to enjoy the coastal region of Delaware and its culture. What he loves most about working by the beach is being able to witness the sunrise almost every morning. John strives to become the best photographer he can to "wow" WRDE's viewers. His film philosophy is to seek beauty at any given moment because he feels that's what makes a story special.
John's hobbies include taking long walks, watching movies, gaming, and analyzing stories. He also especially loves to cook.