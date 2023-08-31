Logan Gaschler is a photographer and editor for CoastTV News. In this role, Logan shoots video, interviews media partners and edits footage for broadcasts throughout the day.
Logan graduated from Delaware Technical Community College with an associate's in photo imaging. Though he was born in Virginia, Logan moved to Delaware at a young age.
His love for photography began when he was young and started making YouTube videos. He says his favorite part of creating a new project is editing, to bring a video together. He has always loved telling stories with photography and videography.
In his free time, Logan enjoys spending time with family and friends and going on relaxing drives.