Tanjeen Twinkle is the producer of WRDE's 6 p.m. newscast and has previously worked on each broadcast that airs on WRDE. She grew up in Philadelphia. Tanjeen studied journalism and political science at Temple University with the goal of combining the two subjects to help and inform her community.
Tanjeen is multilingual and able to speak English, Bangla, Hindi, and Urdu. When she is not working, she enjoys watching movies, baking and cooking, spending time with friends in Sussex County, and visiting her family in Philadelphia.
She can be reached at ttwinkle@wrde.com.