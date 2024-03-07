Delmarva- In a major move towards conservation, bipartisan members of the House of Representatives have introduced a trio of bills aimed at renewing crucial federal programs dedicated to preserving the Chesapeake Bay and its surrounding ecosystems. This is according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. The organization says that these bills mirror provisions found in the America’s Conservation Enhancement (ACE) Reauthorization Act, emphasizing the bipartisan commitment to environmental stewardship across party lines. According to the Senate Committee on Environment and Public works, the ACE Act contributes to wildlife and habitat conservation efforts by addressing emerging wildlife diseases and invasive species, simultaneously providing protection for livestock against predation.
The proposed legislation seeks to extend key programs such as the Chesapeake Bay Program, Chesapeake WILD grants, and the Chesapeake Gateways program from fiscal year 2025 through fiscal year 2030. Notably, the Chesapeake Bay Program, which currently receives $92 million in funding, would be reauthorized at $100 million annually. Additionally, the foundation says that the Chesapeake WILD matching grant program and the Chesapeake Gateways program would see increased funding to support wildlife habitat conservation and enhance public access to the Bay’s natural treasures. With the backing of organizations like the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, these bipartisan efforts signify a crucial step towards sustaining and protecting the Chesapeake Bay watershed for generations to come.