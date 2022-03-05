ANNAPOLIS, Md.-Federal laboratory testing has confirmed a case of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) on a Maryland poultry farm. Following an investigation by the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed a Cecil County sample tested positive for HPAI. The Maryland case comes one week after a HPAI positive in Delaware.
Following the Delaware case, Maryland and its federal and state partners have greatly expanded their surveillance sampling and testing regimen to better protect the poultry industry on the Delmarva Peninsula. To prevent the spread of the virus, depopulation of the affected birds has begun in Cecil County; nothing from the facility will enter the supply chain. The index farm is under a strict quarantine; only authorized personnel will be allowed on the premise.
Avian influenza is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.
HPAI is not a public health concern.