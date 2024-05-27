BISHOPVILLE, Md.- At about 8:13 p.m. Sunday, deputies with the Worcester County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly car crash. The crash happened near 11810 Back Creek Road and involved the one car.
56-year-old Harold J. Gray Jr. of Bishopville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the accident at this time. Anyone with information regarding the occurrence are encouraged to contact Deputy First Class Chris Parr at cparr@co.worcester.md.us.