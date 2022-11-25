Black Friday Brings Shoppers to Delaware

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest wind 20 to 25 knots with gusts of 30 to 35 knots. Waves 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Lower Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 6:00 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce the visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure your vessel for severe conditions. &&