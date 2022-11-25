Black Friday Brings Shoppers to Delaware

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Thousands came to the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach for Black Friday deals.
Shoppers like Mackenzie Collins said she scored many deals throughout the day.
"I love shopping. I am a shopaholic," Collins said.
Trisha Kashner, marketing director for the Tanger Outlets, said she expects 750,000 shoppers between now and Christmas.
"All over the tri-state area. We see them for New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.
Some shoppers said they take advantage of the tax-free deals in the first state. Some people came out as early as 5 a.m. to stand in line.
Some deals will continue throughout the holiday season.