BLADES, Del. - Ballots are being finalized for the upcoming town council election on April 1. The Town of Blades says three seats will be decided.
Candidates must let the town know they intend to run by 4:30 p.m. on March 13. Those qualified must have lived in the town for at least six months, be at least 25-years-old and have U.S. citizenship. Forms are available at Town Hall or on www.blades.delaware.gov.
The voter registration deadline is March 20 at 4:30 p.m. Voters can register at Blades Town Hall Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those who cannot make it during those times can call 302-629-7366.
The Town of Blades Municipal Election will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on April 1 in the Town Hall garage.