Blades man arrested after probation and parole search

BLADES, Del. - The Delaware State Police arrested 46-year-old Carlo Munoz-Barreto of Blades, Delaware, on several gun and drug charges.
According to police, on June 13, at approximately 11:37 a.m., the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force was called by Probation & Parole to help conduct an administrative search at probationer Carlo Munoz-Barreto’s home on East Third Street in Blades. During the search, probation officers discovered several items, including a stolen 9mm handgun, assorted handgun ammunition, approximately 43.31 grams of cocaine, approximately 0.455 grams of heroin, 45 Gabapentin pills, 18 Tramadol pills, digital scales and drug paraphernalia, and $814.00 in cash.
Officials say Munoz-Barreto was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with multiple crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $120,500 cash bond.
Police say the charges include possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Tier 3), possession of a controlled substance (Tier 3), four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, receiving a stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.