SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police say they have arrested 56-year-old Christopher Waller from Blades for felony DUI and resisting arrest after a car chase in Seaford Tuesday evening.
Police say they spotted a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Waller at around 8 p.m. heading west on Concord Road. They say the trooper identified the driver, and confirmed through computer check that his license had been suspended.
According to police, Waller ignored attempts by the trooper to stop the truck, instead driving to his home on East 2nd Street. After parking, police say Waller was arrested without issue, and during which the trooper noticed erratic behavior and signs of impairment in him.
They say Waller was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following:
- 4th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Driving While Suspended
- Failure to Have Insurance in Possession
According to police, Waller was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $9,020 cash bond.