BLADES, Del. - The results of Monday's election for three council seats for the Town of Blades are as follows:
- Raymond Adkins, 41 Votes
- Nancy McAdams, 73 Votes
- Susan Seltzer, 90 Votes
- Donald Trice, 59 Votes
Voting for the election began at Blades' Town Hall at 2 p.m. and remained open until 6 p.m. Candidates with the highest amount of votes are set to be elected for a two-year term as Councilman.
The town will swear in Councilors-elect Nancy McAdams, Susan Seltzer and Donald Trice on April 8 at the town’s council meeting.