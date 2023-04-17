BLADES, Del. - An altercation between two teens on Sunday night ended with one of them being stabbed with a pair of scissors.
According to police, a 13-year-old and 14-year-old were inside a home when they got into a disagreement. The younger teen stabbed the older one with a pair of scissors.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment before being transferred to A.I. duPont. His condition is unconfirmed as of Monday afternoon.
Police say that the investigation is ongoing and that no charges have been filed against the 13-year-old suspect at the time of writing.