Every year Draper Media works to make the holiday season brighter for Delmarva's less fortunate children with the Bless Our Children campaign.
For more than a decade, Draper Media has teamed up with local businesses and members of the community to raise money to buy Christmas presents for needy children in our area. The money raised for Bless Our Children is distributed to charitable groups across the peninsula. These charities then buy gifts for children they know are in need, making sure they have a present to open for Christmas. We read the amount of funds raised by the Bless Our Children campaign on our daily broadcasts.
You can donate in one of two ways; send a check or money order to Bless Our Children, c/o Draper Media, 1729 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, MD 21801, or donate online.
Your donations to the Bless Our Children campaign go towards children in need across Delmarva.
We are also asking businesses, groups, and organizations to help Bless Our Children by accepting the Schell Brothers Bless Our Children Challenge of $1,000. As our thank you, we will list your business, group, or organization on the Schell Brothers Honor Roll in order of amount given in increments of $1,000.
The Bless Our Children campaign is administered by Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.