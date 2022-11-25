MILLSBORO, Del. - First responders working on Thanksgiving didn't have to do so on an empty stomach.
Since 2018, Blessings for Badges has provided meals for police officers, paramedics, firefighters, dispatchers, and correctional officers who are at work and can't enjoy a meal at home with their families. The group rallied again this year and got to work earlier this week.
Preparations started Wednesday at the Millsboro Fire Company and continued into Thanksgiving Day. Members of the Ladies Auxiliary of fire companies in Georgetown, Frankford, and Seaford provided side dishes. Many restaurants in Sussex County also donated trays of food and elementary students from Lord Baltimore and Howard T. Ennis created hand-made cards to go with every meal.
Kent County groups also began volunteering Wednesday evening at the Leipsic Fire Company.
Meals were delivered by volunteers to first responder stations in both Kent and Sussex counties.
Those interested in volunteering or donating to offset costs with the project can contact BlessingsForBadges@gmail.com or send a check to P.O. Box 1041, Millsboro, DE 19966.