DELAWARE - The Blood Bank of Delmarva has issued an urgent call for donations as the organization is in a critical blood shortage driven by a significant decrease in youth donor turnout. Over recent years, BBD said donations from individuals aged 16-24 have plummeted by nearly 50 percent, causing a substantial impact on the blood supply. Historically, this age group contributed 25 percent of donations but now accounts for only 10 percent.
In response to the crisis, Delaware's recent legislative changes may change that. As of last year, 16 year-olds are legally permitted to donate blood, marking a significant shift in eligibility and potential donor base. Mackenzie Fanning, a 16 year-old junior from Saint Mark’s High School, donated recently.
"It just feels good that I can help save lives."
Fanning plans to make her next donation on April 16.
Steven Corse, the Executive Director of BBD, expressed optimism about the legislative update.
"We are so grateful for this positive legislative change, and eager to increase donations from the youth population," said BBD Executive Director Steven Corse. "We’re thankful for our youth donors, and for our high school and college partners who encourage blood donations and instill in their students a lifelong dedication to saving lives."
BBD reminds potential donors that they can donate blood every 56 days, and platelet donations can be made twice per month.