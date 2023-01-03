NEWARK, Del. - The Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) says they continue to be committed to their mission to help save lives in their community. Amid ongoing blood shortages, they are observing National Blood Donor Month.
BBD says that they have faced several different blood emergencies over the past few years, which is part of a national trend due to COVID-19. Despite the lack of blood, they say the demand for said blood has gone up.
This month, they say their new concern comes in the form of the "tripledemic" of RSV, Flu, and COVID-19. Because of this, BBD says there has been an increase in cancellations and missed appointments.
“During these challenging times, it’s important that new, current and lapsed donors consider making an appointment to donate,” said Nicole Pineault, Director of Donor Resources for Blood Bank of Delmarva. “Every two seconds, someone is in need of blood. Patients rely on volunteer donors to help in their lifesaving treatments.”
According to BBD, 25% of the blood supply is used by patients battling cancer and around 1,800 units of blood are used by pediatric patients across the country daily. In the weeks following the holiday season, they say maintaining a stable blood supply and building our inventory is critical, with one donation saving up to three lives in the community.
BBD says that in celebration of National Blood Donor Month, all presenting donors from January 5 through January 31 will be entered into weekly drawings for a chance to win an Apple or Google Watch.
They say 62 percent of the U.S population is eligible to donate- but just 3 percent of the population donates. It takes less than an hour of someone’s time to save up to three lives, says BBD, so they are encouraging all members of the community to join this elite group of lifesavers and donate blood. BBD especially needs O positive, O negative and B negative donors going into the New Year.
To make an appointment call 888.8.BLOOD.8 or visit delmarvablood.org. Terms and Conditions apply.