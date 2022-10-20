NEWARK, Del. - The Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) says they are dealing with the second blood emergency in 75 days.
BBD says that ideally, the blood supply would be at a 5-7 day level, but as it stands it is only at a 1-3 day level. According to BBD, they have not seen a 5-7 day level in 30 months.
“Currently, the majority of blood centers across the country only have one to two days of blood available for patients in need. A blood transfusion occurs every two seconds in America, and it is critical that individuals give generously at this time to help save lives” said Kate Fry of America’s Blood Centers. BBD says that youth and first-time donors are critically needed to help build up local and national blood supply.
It is this need that has gotten BBD to team up with Forestmatic, in an effort to both get more donors and fight climate change.
BBD says that from October 26th through November 9th, Forestmatic will plant one tree in Uganda per BBD donor. They say that the partnership helps reforestation efforts in a place where it will have the greatest impact. It helps reduce their carbon footprint, says BBD, but it also generates income in the region, and builds international partnerships. This means that donors not only help on a local level with blood, they also help on a global level against climate change, says BBD.
According to America's Blood Centers, there was a 10% decrease in donations from 16- to 18-year-olds from 2017-2019. Even worse, they say that there was a 15% decrease in donations from 19- to 24-year-olds in that same period. BBD says blood donation is a habit that should be built up from a young age, but since the pandemic many schools stopped hosting blood donation events.
According to BBD, the goal of this partnership is to encourage younger people to donate, with a goal of 2,500 trees. BBD says they are part of a larger national campaign that will see 150,000+ trees planted in Uganda.
While BBD's mission is to maintain a safe blood supply, they say that they understand that climate change is important to younger people, so they're hoping this campaign will get their attention and generate interest in learning more about blood donation as a whole.
“We are asking current and new donors to help us stabilize the blood supply and help the environment simultaneously,” said Nicole Pineault, Director of Donor Resources for Blood Bank of Delmarva. “Give blood, plant trees and save lives in more ways than one. This is a win-win for all involved.”
BBD says donors will be given a unique Forestmastic ID code at the time of donation, which will allow the donor to track the progress of the tree planted in their name.
To make an appointment call 888.8.BLOOD.8, or visit delmarvablood.org.