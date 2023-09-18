Blood Bank of Delmarva declares "blood emergency"

DELAWARE - The Blood Bank of Delmarva has declared a blood emergency citing a slow summer.
The local emergency is also part of a national supply issue in blood banks across the country.
Officials at the Blood Bank of Delmarva said as school goes back in session it is common to see fewer donations, as many back-to-school activities draw parents away from centers.
"The population seems to be in this. I hate to say it, a state of apathy where people are not donating like they used to," Tpny Prado, with the blood bank, said.
With multiple donation centers on the Delmarva Peninsula (the eastern shore region of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia) and in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, you can enter your zip code to find a Blood Bank of Delmarva donation center or community blood drive near you.
For more information and to schedule an appointment call 888-8-BLOOD-8, or visit www.delmarvablood.org.