DELMARVA PENINSULA - The Blood Bank of Delmarva has declared its first blood emergency of 2023, which they say is due to several factors, including school breaks, cold and flu season, and the lingering effects of COVID-19.
The bank says that they received 1,000 fewer donations in January 2023 than the previous January, still well below pre-pandemic levels. They say that compounding the problem is a lack of first-time and youth donors, which is still 1/3 below pre-pandemic levels, in turn causing a ripple effect when introducing the youngest donors to the importance of donation at college and high school blood drives.
According to the bank, as more and more Delmarvans go back to in person work and school, office and community blood drives and visits to local centers have dropped significantly.
“Each winter, we struggle to get folks to donate blood and this year is no exception. We need more Delawareans and residents of the Eastern Shore to donate blood and platelets, host blood drives and spread the word about the need for donations this spring,” said Emily Cunningham, Vice President, Blood Bank of Delmarva. “We recently announced new donor guidelines from the FDA that expanded the pool of donors; we are growing in every way we can in order to reach new donors. This March, make a blood donation and bring a friend!”
On top of blood donors, the bank says they are also in urgent need of platelet donors. Platelets only have a shelf life of five days, says the bank, so they depend on dedicated donors to help patients undergoing chemotherapy, those with bleeding disorders, new mothers, and more.
The bank says donors can give blood every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice a month. Recently, the bank says the FDA recently lifted eligibility restrictions for those who lived in Europe during certain periods of time.
The bank says the need for blood products is constant, but the supply is not. They are asking those interested to visit www.DelmarvaBlood.org to schedule an appointment to donate, or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.