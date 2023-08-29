Blood Bank of Delmarva sees an increase in 'no shows' for appointments to donate

DELAWARE - The Blood Bank of Delmarva is having a hard time keeping up with the demand for blood.
That's mainly due to a slow summer for donations and more 'no shows' than normal for appointments.
Tony Prado with the Blood Bank of Delmarva explained, "You start to see 'no shows' on top of an appointment schedule that's not completely full, then you start to get worried and that's been happening more often than not."
The blood bank does not know exactly why this is happening, but according to the American Blood Centers, while 62 percent of the United State's population is eligible to donate blood, only three percent actually do.
The blood bank's solution is to hold more pop-up drives, that weren't originally scheduled, before the end of summer.
Donors at the mobile blood drive in Milton at Dogfish Head said making the time to show up is well worth it.
"Time is on my side but I make the effort. It takes an hour of your time. The benefits are going to be a child or someone in need with cancer or something. It's definitely a benefit to someone in the long run." said Pat Law.
To schedule an appointment to donate with the Blood Bank of Delmarva, visit here.