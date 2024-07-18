DELAWARE - The Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) has called for type O+ and O- blood donations as a shortage crosses the nation.
This blood shortage is impacting local hospitals and according to BBD, the inventory of type O blood is the lowest it’s been since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lately, multiple massive transfusion protocols (MTPs) have taken place across the region, contributing to the problem. MTPs involve administering 10 or more units of blood within 24 hours and often require 50 or more blood products per patient, further straining the blood supply.
The O blood type, both positive and negative, is extremely important in emergency settings. Type O+ is the most common blood type, representing 40 percent of the US population. Type O- is universal and can be used in all patients.
Executive Director at Blood Bank of Delmarva Steve Corse said BBD is in critical need.
"We are appealing to our community to step up and donate blood, especially those who are type O. The summer months are always a challenging time for the blood supply, but we are currently experiencing an even lower level of this crucial blood type than at the start of the pandemic."
Blood donors can donate every 56 days. To view eligibility and find your closest blood drive, visit delmarvablood.org.