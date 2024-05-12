MILTON, Del.- The fourth annual Blood for a Brew campaign is set to begin May 20 at 6 p.m. at Dogfish Head Brewery.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva partners with local Delaware breweries to offer incentives to donating blood during the critical summer months. Donors will receive a free T-shirt and will be entered for a chance to win a brewery gift card at the end of the summer.
Each summer, this campaign helps to keep hospitals stocked with blood donations with a goal to get at least 21,000 people to donate, says BBD. The summer period from Memorial Day through Labor Day represents a challenging period, with school breaks, family vacations and holidays causing up to a 25 percent decline in donations, says BBD.
The 19 participating breweries throughout the summer is about double the amount of the inaugural campaign.
Breweries and restaurants participating include:
- Dogfish Head Brewery
- Revelation Craft Brewing Company
- Dewey Beer Company
- Big Oyster Brewery
- Mispillion River Brewing
- Ocean View Brewing Company
- Camp Adventureland*
- Crooked Hammock Brewery
- Stewart's Brewing Company
- Two Stones Pub
- 5th Company Brewing
- Volunteer Brewing Company
- 2SP Brewing Company
- Liquid Alchemy
- Twisted Irons Brewery
- Constitution Yards
- Wilmington Brew Works
- Burley Oak Brewing Company
- Evolution Craft Brewing Co.
BBD says blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently lifted several blood donor eligibility restrictions. More information on when each brewery will participate this summer can be found here.