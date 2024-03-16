CHESAPEAKE BAY, Md.- The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is urging fishermen to catch as many blue catfish as possible and remove them from the water.
Initially introduced in the 1970s as a recreational fishing target species in Virginia, blue catfish populations have exploded in Maryland waters, turning them into a prime destination for anglers. State environmental officials say the more they are caught, the better. According to DNR, studies have shown that blue catfish are voracious predators, consuming significant quantities of native species such as white perch and blue crabs, thereby disrupting the delicate ecosystem.
“Maryland’s recreational anglers have done a great job of drawing attention to fishing for invasive species,” said Branson Williams, invasive fishes program manager for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. “Targeting these fish in a tournament-based setting can incentivize anglers, remove large quantities of blue catfish at once, and support researchers as they study the health of the ecosystem. Maryland anglers are lucky to have these competitive fishing opportunities, which have low barriers to entry and can even educate new anglers on tactics and methods for catching catfish and northern snakehead.”
Here are some upcoming Maryland tournaments and events featuring blue catfish and other invasive species:
Wicomico Invasive Fishing Tournament (April 20, 2024)
Wicomico Environmental Trust is a nonprofit working towards the environmental health of Wicomico County and the Chesapeake Bay. Their tournament – which is free for children – also features live music and a food truck on site at the Riverside Boat Ramp in Salisbury.
Nanticoke River Invasive Fishing Derby (Date TBD)
Salisbury University’s Dr. Noah Bressman has organized a research-based tournament of his own, now in its third year. The tournament in Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown features over $2,000 in prizes, while a portion of all blue catfish and northern snakeheads caught will be analyzed in Bressman’s lab to study their effects on the local ecosystem. Weigh-ins are followed by awards and a free catfish cookout, where anglers can reap the rewards of their catch. A date has not yet been set for the Nanticoke River Tournament.
Great Chesapeake Invasive Count (April 1, 2024 – March 31, 2025)
Coastal Conservation Association Maryland hosts this research-backed tournament which is free to enter and runs from April 1 to March 31, 2025. Anglers compete for monthly prizes and log catches through a mobile app where you can input total length, weight, and even stomach contents.
These tournaments not only offer competitive opportunities but also contribute to the conservation of Maryland's waters by targeting invasive species. Anglers of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate in these events, promoting a healthier ecosystem while enjoying the thrill of angling.