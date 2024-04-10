SNOW HILL, Md. - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says Blue Catfish are popping up everywhere in Maryland rivers, including Pocomoke River in Snow Hill.
According to DNR, these invaders are rapidly proliferating, posing a threat to native fish species by outcompeting them for food and habitat. Blue catfish have been observed preying on economically and ecologically important species such as blue crab, menhaden, and American eel. Their unchecked spread could disrupt the delicate balance of these ecosystems, impacting both commercial and recreational fishing industries.
