NEWARK, De - The invitation to the Big Dance is now formalized. 15th seed Delaware, the 2022 CAA Champions, will face 2nd seed Villanova Friday in Pittsburgh. It was night of celebration at the Bob Carpenter Center. The University holding a watch party to learn who the Hens would play in the NCAA Tournament.
"To be able to soak in all the excitement with this university and have this for the guys but now you get to the point today where you find out who are playing and start working on that game," Hens Head Coach Martin Ingelsby said.
It is the end of an eight year NCAA Tournament drought for the Blue Hens. In his sixth season Martin Ingelsby's team was the preseason favorite to be in this position. However, the road to the NCAA Tournament did not go as planned. Just 10 wins in 18 conference games left Delaware as the fifth seed in the CAA Tournament held in Washington, D.C. It was there Delaware dedicated itself to defense. In three tournament games, the Blue Hens held their opponents to shooting less than 38% from the field to win the CAA Tournament.
While the Men's team was waiting to learn who they will face, the Women's team walked into the BOB holding the CAA Tournament trophy that they had won earlier on Sunday. The Women's program will also play on Friday. Their first round game is at Maryland.