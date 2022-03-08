Delaware scored four points in the final 82 seconds of the CAA Championship Game to defeat UNC Wilmington 59-55 to earn the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance in eight years. Both teams struggled to shoot from the field, the Blue Hens only connecting on 39.3% of their shots but the Seahawks hit for only 37.0%. Tournament MVP Jyare Davis led Delaware in scoring with 18 points. Andrew Carr pitched in a double/double (17 points and 12 rebounds).
The Blue Hens wavered between trailing between three and five points for the final five minutes of the first half before settling at the halftime score of 34-30 in favor of the Seahawks.
An 8-1 Delaware run at the start of the second half pulled them to within one at 39-38.
Carr's conventional three point play with 8:13 remaining put the Hens up 47-45. Ryan Allen's layup just before the media timeout made it 49-47 Delaware. For the next three minutes Delaware played with the lead until UNC Wilmington's Jaylen Sims made all free throws to tie the game at 53 after being fouled on a three-point attempt. Sims then followed with a ten foot jumper from the left elbow and the Seahawks regained the lead at 55-53.
Davis countered with a layup with 51 seconds to go put Delaware up 56-55.
It is the sixth time in program history the Blue Hens win a conference title and their second in the CAA. Delaware will learn their NCAA opponent Sunday March 13th during the Selection Show.