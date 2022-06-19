SALISBURY, Md. - On Sunday, the Blue Line Network held a "Back the Blue" event for Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, who was killed last Sunday.
Over 1,000 cars came through the event to receive blue lines and deputy badge stickers on their vehicles. People were also able to purchase food from FOP Lodge #111, which will benefit the Hilliard family. Just last year, the same event was held for Corporal Keith Heacook.
"Tragically we just went through this about 14 months ago when Corporal Keith Heacook was killed in the town of Delmar, just across the Maryland line, just inside Delaware. That hit our community as well. We are a small community. Well, he was a Maryland police officer as well. For this to happen now just 14 months later, it's ripped that wound wide open and to relive what we went through a year ago it's been difficult, but it's a reminder too of what's going on in society today, and how police officers are constantly being attacked and hopefully this can open the eyes of some people around here and remind them we need to start holding people accountable through different legislation changes and hopefully some of that can start to happen," said Scott Hamilton, president of FOP Lodge #111.
WRDE will have full coverage of Deputy Hilliard's funeral on Tuesday.