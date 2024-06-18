LEWES, Del.- Drivers on Savannah Road aren't seeing red in beach traffic-- they're seeing blue.
According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, on Tuesday morning, someone spilled a steady stream of blue paint on the Lewes roadway. DelDOT says paint was found on about half a mile of the road after 7 a.m.
According to DelDOT, the paint also covered a number of cars. The agency poked a little fun while they sought tips on the paint culprit, photoshopping an image of the popular children's show character Bluey next to the scene.
"Cheese and crackers, Savannah Road and a number of drivers are feeling "Bluey" today," the DelDOT post read in part.
According to DelDOT, Delaware State Police are investigating.