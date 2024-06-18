Blue Paint Road

 Madeleine Overturf

LEWES, Del.- Drivers on Savannah Road aren't seeing red in beach traffic-- they're seeing blue.

According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, on Tuesday morning, someone spilled a steady stream of blue paint on the Lewes roadway. DelDOT says paint was found on about half a mile of the road after 7 a.m.

According to DelDOT, the paint also covered a number of cars. The agency poked a little fun while they sought tips on the paint culprit, photoshopping an image of the popular children's show character Bluey next to the scene.

Deldot Bluey

"Cheese and crackers, Savannah Road and a number of drivers are feeling "Bluey" today," the DelDOT post read in part.

According to DelDOT, Delaware State Police are investigating.

