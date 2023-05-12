DOVER, Del. - Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester stepped in as a last-minute keynote speaker for Delaware State University's 2023 graduation ceremony. She addressed undergraduates at the May 12 commencement instead of Jimmie Allen, who was previously scheduled to speak.
After a civil suit alleging that the Milton-born country star sexually harassed and assaulted one of his managers was announced on Thursday, the university said it was notified that he would be unable to participate.
"The university respects Mr. Allen's decision and is grateful that Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester has agreed to address the graduates," a Delaware State representative said in a statement issued Thursday night.
Bunt Rochester received an honorary degree from the school in 2017.
The ceremonies were held at 8 and 11 a.m. in Alumni Stadium on the university's Dover campus.