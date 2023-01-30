Boardwalk in CanalFront Park Will Be Renovated

LEWES, Del. - Hope Halleck and her 93 year-old mother Carolyn take walks along the boardwalk multiple times a week. Halleck says she is willing to take their walks elsewhere while much needed work is done to the boardwalk, "As we walk along, the walker just clunks on the boards, it becomes very loud. Some of the screws are starting to pop up and I was thinking it could be a tripping hazard."
The City's Parks and Recreation Committee began taking bids for the contract to fix the boardwalk and one for the materials for the boardwalk itself including Brazilian wood. Those bids are being taken until Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.
Janet Reeves with the Committee says the project will be done in a way that doesn't prevent access to parts of the boardwalk and is safe, "The plan is to replace the boardwalk in sections, fencing off the section that's being worked on for the safety of the public and the plan is to start down at the marina end towards the Inn at Canal Square."
Between fixing the boardwalk and even making upgrades to the Net House, some locals tell me they are excited to see what comes next,
"I like the memorial to Ted Freeman in the gazebo, I think that's really a nice tribute. I think we do a bit more on the history of Lewes in the park besides the Overfalls." said Giselle Muller-Parker.
While the cost of the project is not for sure, the City and a grant of $500,000 from the Greater Lewes Foundation will cover it. The project is expected to finish in about two and a half months, just before the marina opens April 1.