BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- Republican Bobby Williamson of Bridgeville has recently filed for governor in the state of Delaware.
Williamson filed for the position on July 2, seeking the state's highest office, which makes him the third Republican to do so.
As a lifelong resident of Delaware, he claims to advocate for positive improvements in rehabilitating local housing and communities. He said current government mandates have begun to put lifetime financial hardship on residents and has expressed concern regarding new policies surrounding the construction industry and small businesses.
Williamson will join a Sept. 10 GOP primary with Jerrold Price of Lewes, and House Minority Leader Rep. Mike Ramone, from New Castle County.