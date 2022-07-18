Body Found In Rehoboth Beach

Police responded to a call Sunday morning saying a body had been discovered in the wooded area behind the East Atlantic apartment complex in Rehoboth Beach.
Police do not know the identity of the body at this time, but they do not suspect any foul play.
Manager of Beef Jerky Experience Owen Schroder, which is right by the scene where the body was found, said that the news is surprising.
"We get a lot of people traveling people walking back and fourth on the highway so its definitely a scary moment for us," he said.
Police say that cause of death is not known at this time.