CHINCOTEAUGE ISLAND, Va. - The Chincoteague Police Department (CPD) says that a man's body has been found near the water on Assateague beach in the area of the old Coast Guard Station, which is located on the southern end of Assateague island.
On November 24th, after the body was reported, CPD says they sent out one of their officers and a Federal Wildlife Officer to help recover it. After they did so, CPD says that the body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Norfolk, Virginia, and identified as Dewey Elmer Hall, Sr. of Chincoteague Island.
According to CPD, Hall was reported missing on November 7th, and was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on November 4th.
Anyone with any information on Mr. Hall during the time he was missing is asked to contact Investigator Barnes or Corporal Gladding with the Chincoteague Police Department at (757) 336-3155.
The Department said that the Accomack County Sheriff's Office and United States Fish and Wildlife Officers are helping with the investigation.