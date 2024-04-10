SMYRNA, Del.- Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge is closing the Bear Swamp loop portion of its wildlife drive after visitors have swarmed a fox den, resulting in the death of one baby fox.
According to refuge authorities, the fox den, located adjacent to the wildlife drive, has attracted significant attention from the public. Bombay Hook says the surge in visitors has led to several problematic behaviors, including road blockages, illegal parking, and the setting out of lawn chairs for better viewing and photography opportunities.
Concerningly, there have been instances of visitors impeding the mother fox's return to her kits and even trying to attract the foxes with dog toys. These actions have not only disturbed the natural behavior of the foxes but have also resulted in at least one fox death due to overcrowding.
The refuge authorities are taking this step to safeguard the foxes from further harm and harassment. Additionally, the closure aims to protect visitors from potential injuries related to cars or defensive actions from the foxes.
For more information and updates on the reopening of the Bear Swamp loop, visitors can contact the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge office or visit their website.