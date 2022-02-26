MILTON, Del.— On Sat., the Bots at the Beach robotics competition kicked off with dozens of elementary and middle schoolers showing off their inventions.
The VEX IQ challenge was held at the HO Brittingham Elementary School where the students, or "strikers" controlled their robots to score as many points as they could. Dozens of families watched along on the big screen to see the action which saw vehicles hanging from the bar, and other stunts to show off their inventions.
Some groups say their projects took four months to piece together, but it was all worth it.
"There's low hanging which is worth 6 points, and we're excited to try to score as many points as possible," Amelia Kennedy, a fourth grader competing in the bots at the beach robotics competition, said.
The winning group of the competition will get to chance to compete in the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas.
The competition begins on May 8 for elementary schools, and May 10 for middle schoolers.