Bowling for a good cause: Local non-profit raises money for Sussex County students

LEWES, Del.- A local non-profit took to the bowling lanes to raise money to help local students fund service projects. Multiplying Good's Bowling for Good event at Lefty's in Lewes saw dozens of people come out and knock down pins.
"It's good to be able to support and highlight individuals that do a lot of great things in the community," said Dr. Jeffrey Benson, vice chair of Multiplying Good. "A lot of times it goes unnoticed and this is a way for us to be able to highlight it."
The money was raised for Multiplying Good's Students in Action program. The program aims to help kids find issues that they are passionate about and give them the tools to help those in need through service projects.
"They get to do things that they're passionate about and make a difference," said Multiplying Good co-advisor Meghan Feliciani. "For example, they collect the diapers for DAPI, We make mats for the homeless, and just other projects that they feel the community needs, and they want to make a difference with."
This was the first Bowling for Good fundraiser, but organizers told CoastTV they hope to make it a yearly event.
You can donate to Multiply Good Delaware here. You can select Delaware as the area you'd like to donate to in the drop down box.