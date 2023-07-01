REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Jab & Flow and Rehoboth Boxing and Fitness are hosting a youth anti-bullying workshop to help kids build self-esteem and prevent bullying.
Jab & Flow owner Will Harris says he wants to get ahead of an already growing problem of bullying.
"What we've noticed is a lot of kids who aren't handling themselves become easy targets for other kids...a constant victim. Or, if they don't know how to handle themselves, they take things to a further extent and they'll grab weapons. We're trying to catch these kids before things get out of hand," says Harris.
Harris says the workshop is for kids ages 6 to 16. The workshop will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m on Thursday, July 6 at the Jab & Flow store on 6470 Seaside Outlet Drive in Rehoboth Beach.
You can find more information or sign up your child for the workshop on it's website.