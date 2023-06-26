CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning near Fairmount Avenue that involved a child.
A boy was shot around 1:30 a.m. according to police who arrived on the scene. The victim was shot in the upper arm and was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Medical Center with non-life threatening injures.
Police said that the victim is not cooperating with detectives as they try to figure out what occurred. Other kids in the area who were also questioned gave police inconsistent stories. This shooting is still under investigation.