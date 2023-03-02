Boy Scout's Project Gives Milton Little League an Upgrade

MILTON, Del. - Milton Little League is one of the only little leagues in the area to have a batting cage, but even the one there is falling apart. One local boy scout who grew up playing baseball there decided to make it his Eagle Project to repair the batting cage and then some.
That boy scout is Victor Goodhue. The 15 year-old had been playing baseball at the little league fields since 4 years-old and is trying out for his high school team at Sussex Academy this week.
Goodhue said doing this project was a full circle moment for him, "So everything baseball related in my life started right here on this field and in scouts, everything has always helped me. I've made good friends, good relationships, its taught me a lot about myself. So I thought I might as well combine the two and give back to everything that started my life."
The lack of access to batting cages in Milton and surrounding coastal communities is recognized by Ukie Johnson, Goodhue's former baseball coach.
"Most little leagues don't even have cages and if they do, they usually take them down every year and they put them up late so it's hard to get their use in. Then the wear and tear on them also so then some of them, they're in need to be fixed so they're limited, yes." said Johnson.
And Johnson said it is local organizations like Boy Scout Troop #1 that recreations like the Milton Little League rely on for that extra help.
"Well Milton is basically pretty much where I grew up so anything I can give back, I'm more than willing to." said Goodhue.
Goodhue hopes to have the project complete before baseball season, which is April 1. The project was originally $8,000 but now only needs about $3,500. If you are interested in donating to Goodhue's Eagle Project, you can venmo his parents @Amy-Goodhue or Paypal @AmyGoodhue.