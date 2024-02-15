GEORGETOWN, Del. - The CHEER Center was packed with about 70 people on Thursday who came to listen to testimony from Dr. Bradley Layfield's attorney and former coworkers. Layfield is petitioning the school board to get his job back as Sussex Central High School Principal.
"If you need training for not mocking kids then schools are not suitable workplaces," says the school district's attorney James McMackin.
Nearly a dozen school district employees were questioned about when then Principal Layfield showed them a school fight video in which student Aniya Harmon's breast was exposed.
"To be rattled a little bit? I mean, I've never been on the stand and asked, I mean, and asked questions by back and forth lawyers. I just told the truth," says Assistant Principal Karen Oliphant.
Layfield's attorney Thomas Neuberger told CoastTV this case is misdirected against his client.
"Of course, they wanted to get rid of my client to show that their hands are clean," Neuberger says.
In front of retired Delaware Superior Court Judge William Carpenter, Indian River School District Superintendent Jay Ownens said Layfield's behavior and district policy warranted his termination.
"Yes we've given a lot of thought to it," Owens says. "The issue is that the trust has been lost based on that situation from that day."
Community members in attendance expressed sadness and outrage.
"I believe everything that was said by the witnesses," says Jeffrey Chandross. "I'm glad that man is no longer in the schools."
Neuberger says Layfield's First Amendment rights are being violated and now even his family is being unfairly targeted.
"They were attacking his brother for his remarks at a football game," Neuberger says. "He lost his state troop command because of that. This was all happening in the same school year.
CoastTV asked Layfield's attorney what they'd do if he did not get his job back. He declined to say they'd sue, but re-affirmed his belief this whole situation was unconstitutional.
Judge Carpenter has two weeks to make a recommendation to the Indian River Board of Education. The board then has fifteen days to make theirs.