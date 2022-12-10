HARRINGTON, Del. -
Adopt a pet for the howl-idays! The Brandywine Valley SPCA 10th Mega Adoption event is this weekend.
The event kicked off today at 10 A.M. and ended at 5 P.M. at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington. It will happen again from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M tomorrow.
According to the BVSPCA, this event is bringing together more than 1,000 homeless cats and dogs hoping to find homes.
If you want to adopt, you can adopt big dogs, small dogs, puppies, adults, and seniors. The adoption fee is $35 for any pet, and that fee includes spaying/neutering, current vaccinations, and microchipping.
The first mega adoption event took place in December of 2016. According to the BVSPCA, the organization has found homes for more than 8,000 homeless pets. Each event has placed over 1,000 dogs and cats with families over a two-day period.
The BVSCPA says adopters should bring a leash and collar for a dog adoption (also available for purchase), a carrier for a cat (cardboard carriers will be available for purchase), a valid id, and the adoption fee. The BVSPCA recommends bringing any dogs in the home to meet a potential new canine family member, and outdoor meet-and-greet areas will be available.